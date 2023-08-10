‘Jailer’ Review: Rajinikanth Is Back in Complete, Majestic Form

Why does the filmmaker who created a film like Kolamaavu Kokila posit that a man can only reach his true superhero status if the women in his family are terrified of him? Why isn’t the possibility of an actually equal marriage not even a distant thought?

Jailer’s greatest strength is also its biggest flaw. Rajinikanth is more than capable of carrying an entire film on his shoulders but, in this case, there is an overreliance on the star that makes most of the film seem underwhelming. The film’s plot is overtly simple which leads to the additions of a caper, a love triangle on a film set, and some songs that seem out of place.

On that note, the ‘Hukum – Thalaivar Alappara’ by Anirudh Ravichander and Super Subu is a powerful leit motif that scores some of the film’s most effective scenes.