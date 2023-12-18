'Salaar' Trailer: Prabhas and Prithviraj Are Friends-Turned-Foes

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj, unveiled the second trailer for their film on Monday, 18 December. The action-packed entertainer marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Prithviraj.

The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapati Babu, Eshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy, among others, in pivotal roles.