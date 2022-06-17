Review: Boman Irani's 'Masoom' is a Gritty Tale About Complex Relationships

The set design, acting, music and direction are superb. The cast also performs what it is given very well and Boman Irani is, as usual, easy to watch. The script is slow paced and a slow burner and keeps in time with the pace and speed needed to make for a slow paced, slow burning watch. What’s more, that the pace of the script and story are very much in line with the pace of their physical surroundings and that harmony is atmospheric and creates the universe nicely but alas, the show does not have enough material to keep us at the edge of our seats throughout its run and the tension is not held throughout. There do remain, of course, nail biting moments and sequences but to hold onto that tempo seems all too difficult and the slow paced burn is sometimes just slow, with no burn.

This is no easy match, no lazy Sunday binge. It is dark and gritty and most certainly something that cannot be played as white noise but ultimately, if you sit through the difficult subject matter and heart tugging mentally gruesome psychological warfare, it is ultimately a rewarding journey.

Masoom is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.