Review: Netflix's 'She' Season 2 is as Confused as Its Predecessor

In the first season, we get introduced to Constable Bhumika Pardeshi aka Bhumi (Aaditi Pohankar), who is sent undercover to infiltrate the gang of the mysterious drug lord Nayak (Kishore Kumar G). The second season shows Bhumi getting trapped in a dilemma - should she stay true to her profession and get Nayak arrested or should she switch sides, become Nayak's lady love and 'practice' all that he has taught her.

The season starts off on an interesting note. Along with ACP Fernandez (Vishwas Kini), the viewers are also at a loss when it comes to trusting Bhumi. Bhumi lies, but instantly regrets. Leading the double life isn't easy - she puts her life at risk several times, but she also wants to break free from the monotonous, insulting life she had been leading as a lower middle-class police officer.