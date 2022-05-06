'Man of the Match' Review: A Quirky & Unique Satire

While commercial films in our country are notorious for having no story, director Satyaprakash D seems to have taken it very seriously.

Man of the Match follows a rookie filmmaker who has no story for his film, throws an open audition to come up with a plot on the spot and makes a full-fledged film based on what happens during the audition with aspiring actors, film producers and bystanders.

The sadist filmmaker, played by Nataraj, uses every opportunity he has to exploit the passion of gullible actors, undeterred by the serious consequences on their lives. Nataraj only cares for a sellable story

It is almost like Bigg Boss, except that the actors are unaware and never consent to be a part of the filmmaker’s hidden motives. Who is the man of the match in this wild game of emotions? You will have to watch the film to know that.