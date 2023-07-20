Oppenheimer Review: A Haunting Tale of The Hero's Moral & Ethical Dilemma

Two actors who barely get their due but do their absolute best with the screen time they are afforded are the ones playing the women in Oppie’s life–one whose heart he broke and one who he married but practically abandoned. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock with a vivaciousness that isn’t new for the great actor but is delightful as always and Emily Blunt plays Kitty with a deep resentful sorrow that makes your heart go out for her.

Throughout the buildup to the creation of the atomic bomb, the audience is gazing from one character to the other, trying desperately to be a part of the action and not miss a bit of the unrelenting screenplay. The big bang itself is regrettably not the best part of the film even though it is still a cinematic feat. The shots of explosions juxtaposed with action in the film are more terror-inducing than the former. However, how much does that really take away from the experience, considering the audience is now completely mesmerised by Oppenheimer’s moral war.