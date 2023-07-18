ADVERTISEMENT
Oppenheimer Ticket Sold at ₹2,450; 3 AM Show Goes Housefull in This Indian City

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, 'Oppenheimer' will hit the big screens on 21 July.

Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for Christopher Nolan's most anticipated film of the year, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. And the craze surrounding the film is palpable in India.

The biographical drama, which is all set for its worldwide theatrical release on 21 July, has reportedly sold over 19,000 opening-day show tickets in India. However, the most expensive ticket sold out, was priced at Rs 2,450 (excluding taxes).

According to reports, the ticket was sold in Mumbai for a night show at the city's PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel on the film's release day. The show also offered tickets at Rs 1,800 that have all been sold out.

Some reports also revealed that Oppenheimer is likely to have 3 am shows in the city. The earliest IMAX show begins at 12:01 am in Mumbai, and reportedly its seats are almost sold out. Several IMAX theatres in the city are also offering early morning shows slated for 3:00 and 3:30 am and 7:30 and 8:00 am.

Nolan's biographical drama, also starring Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer', authored by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

The film is based on the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the father of the atom bomb.

Oppenheimer will hit the big screens with Greta Gerwig's much-awaited film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

