Oppenheimer Ticket Sold at ₹2,450; 3 AM Show Goes Housefull in This Indian City

According to reports, the ticket was sold in Mumbai for a night show at the city's PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel on the film's release day. The show also offered tickets at Rs 1,800 that have all been sold out.

Some reports also revealed that Oppenheimer is likely to have 3 am shows in the city. The earliest IMAX show begins at 12:01 am in Mumbai, and reportedly its seats are almost sold out. Several IMAX theatres in the city are also offering early morning shows slated for 3:00 and 3:30 am and 7:30 and 8:00 am.

Nolan's biographical drama, also starring Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer', authored by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

The film is based on the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the father of the atom bomb.