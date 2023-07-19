'Barbenheimer' Trends As Fans Await Same-Day Release Of Barbie And Oppenheimer

ADVERTISEMENT
Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' are all set to hit the silver screens on 21 July.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
Two of Hollywood's grandest and most-awaited films are all set to hit the silver screens this Friday (21 July), Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Ever since it was made public that the two films would share a release date, the internet has been abuzz with cross-over memes, fan-made posters and trending hashtags, the most popular one being 'Barbenheimer'.

Netizens have been making waves on social media with their 'Barbenheimer' edits and memes. Check them out here:

Topics:  Oppenheimer   Barbie movie 

