'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' Review: Quirky Plot, But Faulty Execution
'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' stars Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty among others.
What prompts someone to tell a story? How do filmmakers churn out novel movies that are also commercially viable? What's behind the glamour and glitz of the film industry?
Like his previous trilogy, Sammohanam, that was about cinema, writer-director Mohanakrishna Indraganti sets Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali too in a similar background and tries to answer the questions mentioned above.
The story revolves around a successful mainstream filmmaker, Naveen (Sudheer Babu), an ophthalmologist Dr Alekhya (Krithi Shetty) and her family, who are ‘allergic’ to cinema. Naveen is on a mission to convince Alekhya to come on board as the lead female actor in his upcoming film. Why do Alekhya and her family detest movies so much? Will Naveen’s reason to make this film finally turn them around?
Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali provides an insider's perspective on the film industry. The observational comedy works well with the story.
While taking a jibe at the fancy and flimsy world of cinema, the film also demands respect for every filmmaker, who is trying their best to create impactful movies even though they fall prey to the business side at times.
Sudheer is flawless as Naveen and his character arc is convincing. Krithi has a well fleshed-out role that she has performed with confidence. The chemistry between the two actors is a delight to watch.
Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali tries to replicate the strategy Pushpa took with the 'Oo Antava' song. In an attempt to mock the voyeuristic portrayal of women on screen, the film represents exactly what it sets out to critique.
Alekhya is not the typical damsel in distress. She is smart and is not hesitant to voice her beliefs. Kudos to that. However, she is only lauded for her looks through the movie. Everyone is mesmerised not by her personality, but by how she looks.
The movie asks important questions - How does the casting process work? What does it take for a woman to become an actor? Is acting an easy job? Don’t actors require the talent like professionals in other industries? At times, the film makes us feel that one can become an actor if they just look the part, when the reality is something else altogether.
The film has interesting plot twists, the humour and emotional scenes are well-married and there are quite a few memorable moments. However, the story gets predictable as we progress. It feels like the film ended several minutes before the climax.
Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is running in cinemas now.
entertainment and movie-reviews
