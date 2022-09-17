'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali' Review: Quirky Plot, But Faulty Execution

What prompts someone to tell a story? How do filmmakers churn out novel movies that are also commercially viable? What's behind the glamour and glitz of the film industry?

Like his previous trilogy, Sammohanam, that was about cinema, writer-director Mohanakrishna Indraganti sets Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali too in a similar background and tries to answer the questions mentioned above.

The story revolves around a successful mainstream filmmaker, Naveen (Sudheer Babu), an ophthalmologist Dr Alekhya (Krithi Shetty) and her family, who are ‘allergic’ to cinema. Naveen is on a mission to convince Alekhya to come on board as the lead female actor in his upcoming film. Why do Alekhya and her family detest movies so much? Will Naveen’s reason to make this film finally turn them around?