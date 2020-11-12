Review: Barring the Climax, 'Ludo' is a Unique, Entertaining Film

There is an element of imaginative fantasy that makes Ludo, a uniquely colour-coded anthology, a pleasing, breezy watch. This is a world that draws inspiration from a game of Ludo. “Ludo is life and life is Ludo”, philosophise two characters right at the beginning. It's an interesting narrative ploy, almost like a sutradhar in a play holding the various threads together.

While we do get a better sense of who and what these two characters represent as the story goes along, the little we can glean from the conversation is the preoccupation with trying to understand paap and punya (sin and virtue). What justifies ones actions? Who decides the moral implications and the compulsions that guide them? One of the characters is played by the writer-director Anurag Basu himself, and the non-judgemental tone of the narrator seamlessly glides into the story as well.