Review: Suriya Soars In Sudha Kongara’s Stirring ‘Soorarai Pottru’

Ah, what a comeback this has been for Suriya after the atrocious NGK and Kaappaan. If those movies take you to the dark corners of Tamil cinema and abandon you, Soorari Pottru lifts you and gives you a lollipop.

Soorarai Pottru largely works, as it is about a larger-than-life dream than one particular person. I’m not denying that it is based on GR Gopinath’s life, but the dramatic events that have carefully been picked from his tall tale are about a handful and director Sudha Kongara has glued them well with enough grit to sustain the proceedings.

Maara, which is the abbreviated version of Nedumaaran Rajangam (Suriya), is the name of a medieval Pandya King. I would have taken that as a mere coincidence if Maara’s friend, Chaitanya Rao, wasn’t called Che (fashioned after the famous Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara). When two characters in a mainstream Tamil film are named after historical figures, you know what’s going to come, don’t you? A bit of raw tenaciousness was expected from the start when this project was announced since we’ve already seen what Kongara is made of – the credit goes to her previous sports drama, Irudhi Suttru.

If Ritika Singh gloriously matched her steps to the upbeat number “Vaa Machaney” in Irudhi Suttru, Suriya dances to “Mannurunda”, a song that celebrates the death of an old man, in the opening scenes of the latest film. The shirts worn by both the leads in their respective songs also appear to be of the same shade. Is that another coincidence-cum-Easter-egg? Even Maara, like Madhi (Ritika Singh), is short-tempered. The anger stems from being ridiculed and belittled here. The rebel with an idea often loses his cool, for he’s constantly told that he doesn’t belong in the heights that he aspires to reach. He wants to sell air tickets for as low as one rupee and still turn around a profit, but he faces obstacles all along the way.