Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar's 'Haiwaan': Enjoyable Until It Gets Ridiculous

The opening stretch of Haiwaan is a good way to get into what the rest of the film is like, in terms of tone and treatment. Director and co-writer Priyadarshan (remaking his 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam) gives us an unsettling and intriguing first scene, in which we are transported from an empty jail cell to a large mountain lake where the as-yet-unnamed Akshay Kumar character deposits a dead body in the water.

Straight after this, we are in the family home of Shyam Rane (Saif Ali Khan), where a scene involving a rishta discussion becomes an opportunity for the family to spout reams of embarrassingly expository dialogue. They all but face the camera and say, ‘We are in debt; Shyam owes the village leader money; we have to save money…’

Manoj Joshi, playing the family elder, gesticulates unhelpfully, and Khan looks out of his depth.