Delhi High Court Jails Rajpal Yadav For Cheque Bounce Cases

On 10 July 2026, the Delhi High Court sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to three months’ simple imprisonment in each of seven cheque bounce cases. The sentences will run concurrently. The court also ordered Yadav to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each case to the complainant, and his wife was directed to pay over Rs 5 crore in each case. The dispute originated from a financial transaction related to a film project.
According to Live Law, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma upheld the conviction and sentence, noting that Yadav had failed to honour multiple undertakings given to the court regarding payment commitments. The court observed that despite repeated opportunities and considerable leniency, the actor did not fulfil his obligations to the complainant, M/s Murli Projects Pvt. Ltd.
As reported by The Indian Express, the financial dispute dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore to finance his film "Ata Pata Laapata." The film’s commercial failure led to losses and a prolonged legal battle. The liability has since escalated to nearly Rs 9 crore, with the court clarifying that Rs 2.25 crore already paid by Yadav will be adjusted in the final amount.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the High Court reduced Yadav’s jail term from six months, as ordered by the trial court, to three months. The bench declined his plea for probation, citing his conduct during the proceedings. The court stated that Yadav was not entitled to relief under the Probation of Offenders Act due to repeated breaches of undertakings.
As noted in an article by Bar and Bench, the court gave Yadav two months to challenge the judgment in the Supreme Court. The court also directed that the sentences would run concurrently, and the amount already paid would be adjusted against the total liability. The court emphasised that no special circumstances would be created for Yadav due to his profession or background.
“Opportunities were granted to honour the settlement. He [Yadav] and his counsel made several statements and assurances, and despite these repeated opportunities and assurances, he failed to honour the undertakings,” the court observed.
Further details indicate that Yadav’s wife, Radha Yadav, was also directed to pay a substantial sum to the complainant. The court noted that the sessions court had duly considered the amount already paid and found no infirmity in the determination of fines and compensation.
Yadav had previously surrendered before jail authorities in February 2026 after failing to comply with court orders. He remained in custody for a few days until interim relief was granted following a deposit of Rs 1.5 crore as proceedings continued.
The High Court’s order remains suspended for two months to allow Yadav to appeal before a higher court as per the judgment.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated, “The conduct of the actor deserves to be deprecated,” highlighting the repeated breaches of undertakings and the failure to honour payment commitments.
Yadav’s conviction and sentencing follow a series of legal proceedings, including mediation attempts and interim suspensions, with the court ultimately concluding that the actor had not demonstrated sufficient compliance to warrant further leniency in the final order.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.