The Stars Live Here: Inside Saiyami Kher's Mumbai Home

Actor Saiyami Kher who was recently seen in R Balki's Ghoomer co-starring Abhishek Bachchan took some time out to speak to The Quint about her success in the film industry, how she got into acting and more.
The actor also went on to show us around her Mumbai home where she has been residing for over a decade.
Kher opened up about how when her debut film flopped she did not have any work and it was Anurag Kashyap who then gave her a film. She said:
I was actually signed for two to three films before 'Mirzya' released. But when the film didn't work, nobody returned my calls. That's how brutal this place is. I kind of met Anurag Kashyap at MAMI, where I was sitting and watching a film alone. He was sitting beside me and asked, "Will you do a picture with me?" and I said, "I am an actor; of course I will." This was six to eight months after Mirzya and I had no work. In the end, she said, 'I am sending you the script.'
She also opened up about how she was given advice on how she should have a certain look in the industry. She said:
I was told I had to be a quintessential heroine, I would have to straighten my hair. While few directors told me to get a lip job done because my upper lip is thin.
