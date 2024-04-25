Shriya Pilgaonkar Busts Fake News About Her Being Adopted

Shriya Pilgaonkar, who will soon be seen in the second season of Broken News, has busted claims of her being an adopted child. In an interview with India Today, Shriya spoke about a piece of news that was written about her. Shriya is the daughter of veteran actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar.
“There was a random article that said I was adopted. No, I’m not adopted. There was news going around out of nowhere that my parents had adopted me and that’s absolutely untrue."Shriya Pilgaonkar, Actor
She added, "This is not even something that I need to justify because I’m not going to flash my birth certificate on Instagram to prove my point. But yes, this was absolutely amusing as it’s not true, but other than that, no other scandals have been reported about me.”
During the interview Shriya also spoke about the craze of being relevant in news. "I want to be relevant in the years to come and not just in the moment. I don't look at it as some form of a PR activity. For me, being relevant is also about how much you’re learning and evolving as an actor.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)