Not Just Another Indo-Pak War Film, 'Ikkis' a Nod to Bravehearts on Both Sides

Through the film, the young actor embraces the various shades of Arun’s personality—the eager gentleman-officer, the young leader, determined, yet at times unsure of what is ‘right’, the prankster cadet, the self-conscious romantic, and finally the intense, focused soldier in battle.

An interesting moment created by Raghavan, and handled well by Agastya on screen, is his first time inside a tank—we feel the young 2nd Lt’s awe, his sense of ‘belonging’ there, and we feel the start of Arun’s ‘romance’ with ‘Famagusta’, the Centurion tank assigned to him.

Even his budding romance with Kiran, the daughter of an Army officer at the National Defence Academy, is handled in a ‘hatke’ manner. Played by Simar Bhatia, who also happens to be Akshay Kumar’s niece in real life, Kiran is feisty and more than a handful for Arun, marking a confident debut for Simar.

The final credits reveal that, though they ‘broke up’ before the war started, Kiran, who went on to become a doctor in the Indian Army, still sends the Khetarpal family a cake every year on Arun’s birthday.

But what sticks with us most about the young star kid Agastya are his brooding, searching eyes, reminiscent of his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's from his angry young man era in films like Zanjeer and Majboor. Watch out for Agastya Nanda folks... he’s just getting started.