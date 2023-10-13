‘Dhak Dhak’ Review: A Tender Film Focused Solely, and Rightfully, on Its Women

With her sights set firmly on her professional success (and understandably so), Sky meets Mahi (Ratna Pathak Shah), an older woman grappling with the loneliness of having lost her companion and the casual apathy from her family. They’re joined by Uzma (Dia Mirza) who sees the trip as a means to regain her agency and reconnect with her love for automobiles.

Lastly, they’re joined by Manjari (Sanjana Sanghi), minutes away from finalising her marriage to a stranger and perhaps one bike trip away from her coming-of-age story.