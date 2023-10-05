‘Khufiya’ Review: Vishal Bhardwaj’s Latest Is Held Together by a Brilliant Cast

That is Khufiya’s biggest setback – the reluctance to follow through on its most delicious angles. The film seems like it’s often standing on a cliff, ready to take the plunge but it never happens. There is, of course, something to be appreciated in its simplicity but it never pushes the boundaries of how zany it can truly get and that gets bothersome.

Fazal as Ravi plays on the thin line between passion and obsession; of one man’s belief that he is working towards the ‘Greater Good’, an Utopian concept that is often used to shroud murkier motives. Whether Ravi is a moral character or not is left up to interpretation (what is morality even in the situation he’s in?).