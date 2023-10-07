‘Dono’ Review: Rajveer Deol & Paloma-Starrer Is Modern Only in Its Own Setting

At a destination wedding in Thailand, the actual couple will have their conflict when it’s their time, but the actual leads are part of the wedding party. Dev Saraf (Rajveer Deol), a start-up founder struggling to keep his business afloat, meets Meghna Doshi (Paloma Dhillon) aaaand cue the boy-meets-girl template.

Kidding. This love story is slightly more refined (and sensible) than the love at first sight plot we might expect – both Dev and Meghna are carrying emotional baggage on this international trip. Dev is in love with the bride (Kanikka Kapur as Alina Jaisingh) and Meghna is getting over a 6-year relationship with the groom Nikhil Kothari’s (Rohan Khurana) friend.