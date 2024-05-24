‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Review: The Robin Hood Saga That Robs You of Patience, Not Money

This reliance on repetition affects his performance as well – he sputters in shock for way too long and every emotion is drawn out. That being said, the actor is still someone who can switch between emotions at the drop of a hat, making his outbursts feel believable even in the exaggerated setting.

Some of the ‘ideas’ are interesting – there is some effort to put the female lead on equal footing as the “hero” even though she does end up getting rescued by the hero sometimes. I must however admit that Zoya Hussain seems to be made for action – she delivers some of the finest action work in the film. The sequence where Manoj Bajpayee and Zoya Hussain’s characters are fighting together is one of the film’s best sequences even though the film is still treating the audience like they can’t understand a simple 2+2.