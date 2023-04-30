'Everyone Has Forgotten About Us': Hijabi Students Who Didn't Remove Headscarf

As many celebrate and praise Tabassum Shaikh, the student who recently topped the Karnataka Pre-University (PU) exams and spoke about how she found it “very unfair” to have to give up the hijab in order to sit for her exams, several other hijabi students— who didn’t give up the headscarf —say people have turned a “blind eye” to their woes.

Since the Karnataka High Court’s verdict of March 2022, upholding the state government’s hijab ban, several hijabi students have been barred from entering their PU as well as degree colleges. While a significant chunk of students like Shaikh removed their hijab to be able to sit for their exams, there are still several others whose lives have been upended in the last year due to their unwillingness to give in to the government diktat.

Hijabi students, not just of government colleges, but also of private colleges—where the government order doesn’t technically apply—have had a tumultuous last year.