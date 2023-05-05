'The Kerala Story' Row: PM Modi Endorses Controversial Film in Election Rally

The Kerala Story, a controversial movie that's being criticised as Islamophobic, got a shout-out from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In particular: "Kerala Story has exposed the terror conspiracies," said PM Modi while addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Ballari district on Friday, 5 May, according to a report by The Indian Express.
“There was a lot of discussion about Kerala Story, which discusses ploys to make the country hollow from within. They say Kerala Story is based on the terrorist plots in just one state," he added.
Modi also reportedly described Kerala as "a beautiful state, where people are hard working and talented."
Broadside: Accusing the Congress of siding with terror groups, Modi said, "The Congress today is standing with such terror elements that have destroyed the nation. Not only that, the Congress is having a backdoor understanding and deals with such elements."
"People of the state should be wary of the Congress," he cautioned.
He also termed the Opposition party's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka as "thaalabandi".
What's more: Modi hailed the Indian Army and Navy's efforts in successfully evacuating Indians who were stranded in conflict-ridden Sudan.
“We brought back our Indian brothers and sisters from areas where even aircraft could not land. Yet, in such challenging times, the Congress did not stand with the country,” he said at the rally.
