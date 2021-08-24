Here's Why Kangana Ranaut-Starrer 'Thalaivii' Has an Extra 'I' in Its Title
Thalaivii, based on the life of J Jayalalithaa, will release in theatres on 10 September.
Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii, which is based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, is all set to hit the big screens on 10 September. As per reports, Jayalalithaa was a believer in numerology, and her 'lucky number' was said to be 9. Many have concluded that this is the reason why the makers decided to add an extra 'I' to Thalaivii.
Earlier, a report by Times of India stated that Jayalalithaa believed that adding a second 'a' to her name in 2000 helped her win the elections against Karunanidhi. The TOI report also states that the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's astrologer had advised her to remove the dot from the initial 'j'.
Thalaivii stars Kangana Ranaut as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The film’s trailer was dropped on Kangana’s birthday on 23 March. Directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the film follows Jayalalithaa’s life, from her time as an actor to her time in politics.
