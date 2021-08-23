Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, Based on Jayalalithaa's Life, Gets Release Date

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi based on the life of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa finally has a release date. The film’s makers released a new poster with the release date, 10 September. The film’s release was earlier delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zee Studios shared the film’s latest poster and wrote, “With a personality queen size, Jayalalithaa's story has always belonged to the BIG SCREENS! Embark on her inspiring journey from being a cine star to becoming one of the most influential CMs IN THEATRES near you on 10th September.”