Watch Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi Trailer

The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi launched the film's trailer in a big event coinciding with Kangana's birthday. The movie follows the life and career of Jayalalithaa, both as an actor and a politician.

The trailer shows Jayalalithaa navigate the predominantly male-dominated political landscape while everyone dismisses her for being a woman and an actor. It also shows her journey as a politician as she wins over the citizens of Tamil Nadu and her rise to power. Jayalalithaa is portrayed as a resilient political figure in the South with dialogues like 'abhi toh sirf pankh phailaaye hai, udaan bharna abhi baaki hai.' (I've just spread my wings now, I am going to soar)