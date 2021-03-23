Watch Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi Trailer
The trailer was launched in an event on the actor's 34th birthday
The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi launched the film's trailer in a big event coinciding with Kangana's birthday. The movie follows the life and career of Jayalalithaa, both as an actor and a politician.
The trailer shows Jayalalithaa navigate the predominantly male-dominated political landscape while everyone dismisses her for being a woman and an actor. It also shows her journey as a politician as she wins over the citizens of Tamil Nadu and her rise to power. Jayalalithaa is portrayed as a resilient political figure in the South with dialogues like 'abhi toh sirf pankh phailaaye hai, udaan bharna abhi baaki hai.' (I've just spread my wings now, I am going to soar)
On 22 March, Kangana had shared pictures of her look in the film captioned, "One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi. Gaining 20 kgs and loosing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever."
She also shared a video announcement of the trailer with glimpses of her various looks in the film as various phases in Jayalalithaa's life, "#ThalaiviTrailer out tomorrow."
Directed by A. L. Vijay and written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, the film also stars Arvind Swami as M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, and Bhagyashree will also appear in key roles.
Thalaivi is scheduled to release on 23 April 2021.
Kangana also stars in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad and Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas wherein she plays an air force pilot.
