Dear Soldier, You Teach Me What Patriotism Means
Ajay Karwa from Maharasthra sends his sandesh to a soldier.
Dear Soldier,
You are a hero. We live in a world where actors and entertainers are called heroes. I strongly wish this perception changes one day, because the real heroes are our soldiers safeguarding us. We all know that we only live once, and most of us fear the idea of death. But for soldiers, duty towards the nation is more valuable than their own lives. Millions of us have learnt what patriotism truly means after seeing your sacrifices and selfless duty. Thank you for putting us first.
Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.
Ajay Karwa
Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra
