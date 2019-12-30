Biopics Released in 2019: Year Of Patriotic & Nationalistic Films

Another patriotic biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released in January 2019 based on the life of Rani Laxmibai who was a freedom fighter, warrior, mother and an important figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

This movie displayed the life of Rani Laxmibai, starting with her childhood to getting married and fighting as a warrior against the Britishers and becoming a improtant figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.