Biopics Released in 2019: Year Of Patriotic & Nationalistic Films
The year 2019 started with a patriotic movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, which raised the nationalist emotions of the people. This movie was based upon the Indian Army’s surgical strike which took place in the year 2016. “How's the josh?” became a popular dialogue from the movie and Uri gained more attention after the Pulwama attack, which happened in the month of February after the release of the film.
This year has been an year of "Indian Biopics". Political films like The Accidental Prime Minister followed by personality biopics such as Thackeray and PM Narendra Modi were also released in 2019. The outcome of the movies like Manikarnika and Super 30 was fair as they did well at the box office. Check below to see the list of biopics released in the year 2019:
List Of Biopics Released in 2019
- Manikarnika
Another patriotic biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released in January 2019 based on the life of Rani Laxmibai who was a freedom fighter, warrior, mother and an important figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
This movie displayed the life of Rani Laxmibai, starting with her childhood to getting married and fighting as a warrior against the Britishers and becoming a improtant figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
- Thackeray
The biopic Thackeray released in the month of January two days after the 93rd birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray on whom the movie is based. This role of Bal Keshav Thackeray is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui
This movie displayed how Bal Keshav Thackeray being a cartoon artist became a right-wing pro-Marathi and founded a Hindu Nationalist party Shiv Sena which is mostly active in the state of Maharashtra. This movie was released in both English and Marathi.
- Super 30
This biopic is based on an educator and mathematician Anand Kumar from Patna, Bihar. The story depicts the struggle he dealt with in his life and after becoming successful, starts an education programme by the name of Super 30, where they select 30 most talented kids every year and prepare them for JEE examinations. These children picked for the programme comes from very poor families and the role of Anand Kumar is played by Akshay Kumar.
- PM Narendra Modi
This biopic was released in the month of May 2019, and is based on the life of the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This movie depicts the journey of Narendra Modi from becoming a sanyasi after denying his marriage with Jashodaben to becoming the Prime Minister in 2014 elections. The role was played by Vivek Oberoi and had a box office collection of Rs 23 crore all over the world.
