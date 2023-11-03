ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Unveils the Exciting Guest List With New Teaser

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor will arrive together for a 'Koffee With Karan 8' episode.

Quint Entertainment
Published
1 min read
Karan Johar has unveiled the exciting guest list for the upcoming episodes of his celebrity talk-show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. The expected guests that will grace the Koffee couch include Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn, and Kajol-Rani Mukerji.

Sharing the promo video on social media, Karan wrote, "A lot more is brewing and it’s all happening on the Koffee couch!"

Have a look:

For this season's opening episode, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the Koffee couch, followed by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

The next Koffee With Karan 8 episode will air on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

