Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Unveils the Exciting Guest List With New Teaser

Karan Johar has unveiled the exciting guest list for the upcoming episodes of his celebrity talk-show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. The expected guests that will grace the Koffee couch include Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn, and Kajol-Rani Mukerji.
Sharing the promo video on social media, Karan wrote, "A lot more is brewing and it’s all happening on the Koffee couch!"
Have a look:
For this season's opening episode, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh graced the Koffee couch, followed by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
The next Koffee With Karan 8 episode will air on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)