Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' Wins Best Asian TV Series at Busan Film Festival

Lead actor Karishma Tanna won the Best Actress award at BIFF 2023 for 'Scoop'.

Hansal Mehta's newsroom drama series Scoop has been awarded the Best Asian TV Series at the ongoing Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Starring Karishma Tanna in the lead role, the series is inspired by by Jigna Vora’s book 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison'.

To announce the news, Mehta took to social media on Sunday, 8 October.

Sharing a few pictures from the international film festival, the filmmaker wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "We won! Best Asian TV Series at Busan. #BIFF23."

Mehta also shared some pictures of Tanna, who took home the award for Best Actress, from the award ceremony and further wrote, "Two nominations and two awards for #ScoopOnNetflix at @busanfilmfest - Best Asian Series and Best Lead Actress for incredible @KARISHMAK_TANNA. Huge honour for the entire team. Thank you team @MatchboxShots, team @NetflixIndia and the brilliant #Scoop team. Official post soon! But we are overjoyed."

On her big win, Tanna shared in a statement, "I am truly humbled and elated by this recognition at the Busan Film Festival. It has been an incredible journey bringing Jagruti Pathak to life in 'Scoop.' This award belongs to the entire team who worked tirelessly to make this project a reality. I am immensely grateful to my fans for their unwavering support, and I hope to continue pushing boundaries and delivering powerful performances in the future."

Scoop also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Harman Baweja, among others in pivotal roles.

