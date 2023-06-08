Reel Vs Real: Five Things That Were Fictionalised in Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop'

Hansal Mehta's latest newsroom drama, Scoop, opened to great reviews from both viewers and critics. The six-episode series is inspired by former crime journalist Jigna Vora's memoir, 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.'

It follows the story of Jagruti Pathak, played by Karishma Tanna, a top crime reporter who finds herself in the midst of controversy after she is charged with abetting the murder of senior crime journalist Jyotirmoy Dey (J Dey) over professional rivalry.

Some aspects of the show have been fictionalised, as per remarks by Hansal Mehta and Jigna Vora, to maintain the authenticity of the drama. They are as follows: