Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to Scoop: The Changing Face of a Journalist in Hindi Cinema

In Hansal Mehta's Scoop, two television reporters are seen lurking in a hospital, trying to get a glimpse, a picture, a quote, just anything on the recent murder of another journalist, which is making the headlines.

On being told off and asked to "show some respect for the victim," one of them justifies his behaviour by saying, "People will change the channel (if they don't get something)."

Scoop has a journalist at the centre of its story, and clearly, the writers weren't lazy enough to insert that much-flogged scene of a reporter asking a victim's family, "Aap ko kaisa lag raha hai?" (How are you feeling right now?). Close enough, though.