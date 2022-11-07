ADVERTISEMENT

Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Stars In Shashanka Ghosh's Twisted Romance Thriller

Kartik Aaryan's film 'Freddy' is all set to release on 2 December on Disney + Hotstar.

Published
1 min read

Kartik Aaryan's film Freddy is all set to be a romantic thriller with a twist. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh the story revolved around Kartik's character. The movie is all set to release on 2 December on Disney + Hotstar.

The major plot of the film is yet to be disclosed. However, the story primarily seems to revolve around the character of Freddy, the premise of the trailer described the character as 'introverted', 'shy', 'honest' and 'lonely'. Soon after, we get to know that he is also a dentist. The alarmingly part of the trailer was that soon afterwards we see the man dragging a body and taking him to his doctor's chambers.

The film is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films. It stars, Alaya F in a leading role as well.

Anil Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: Celebs Wish Amitabh Bachchan On His 80th Birthday

