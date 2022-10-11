Anil Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: Celebs Wish Amitabh Bachchan On His 80th Birthday
Bollywood's Big B celebrates his 80th birthday today.
Amitabh Bachchan, aka Bollywood's Big B, celebrates his 80th birthday today (11 October). Several fans and celebrities sent their best wishes to the megastar on his birth anniversary. Actors Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kartik Aaryan, and Rashmika Mandanna also wished the veteran actor among others.
Taking to social media, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of himself with Bachchan, from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and wrote, "My insipiration, Bachchan Saab! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @amitabhbachchan sir."
Shilpa Shetty also wished her mentor a very happy birthday. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actor shared a few pictures of herself with Bachchan and wrote a heartfelt note for the special occasion.
She captioned the post, "From a mentor to a legend, from an inspiration to an icon…In these eight decades of your glorious life, there's not a single heart that you didn’t win. Happiest Birthday to you, Amit ji May this year bring great health and many more reasons to be happy. Thank you for always being YOU, and for constantly inspiring us. Love you Always and forever."
Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in the role of Bachchan's on-screen daughter in Goodbye, also sent her best wishes to the veteran actor on his birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared her picture with the Sholay actor and wrote, "Happiest birthday to you papa @amitabhbachchan."
Superstar Rajinikanth also wrote a special note on Bachchan's 80th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the veteran actor wrote, "The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80.. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji.. with lots of love and best regards always."
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also shared some throwback pictures with the legendary actor on his 80th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Kapoor wrote, "Happy 80th Birthday @SrBachchan! Here’s to shared memories over the years! Wishing you all the health & happiness always!"
Chiranjeevi also sent his heartfelt wishes to the actor on his 80th birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared a picture with Bachchan and wrote, "Happy 80th birthday my beloved Guru ji @SrBachchan Sir ! May the almighty grant you good health, strength & every wish that you would ever have. You are the Everest among us Artists & we are in eternal awe of your talent & your accomplishments. More Power to you Amit ji!"
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan also wished Big B on his birthday. The actor shared a 4-year-old video of himself taking an autograph from the veteran actor on his photograph.
He captioned the post, "4 yrs ago, one of the happiest moments ever, when I got an autograph frm d Legend himself, on a picture of his iconic movie, which is undoubtedly my fav too! Happy 80th Birthday Shehenshah of Indian Cinema. Keep blazing trails that we can only dream to follow in sir @SrBachchan."
Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared multiple pictures of the Bachchan on his Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt note on the veteran actor's 80th birthday. He captioned the post, "There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours…."
Ajay Devgn also shared a video of himself in conversation with Bachchan on his 80th birthday. Wishing the veteran actor, he wrote, "Happy 80th birthday @amitabhbachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best - YOU.
Vicky Kaushal also wished Big B by sharing his black and white pictures on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post, "A legend. An icon. A true inspiration. Happy 80th Birthday Sir! @amitabhbachchan."
