'The Kashmir Files Shows Only Half-Truth, Has No Message': Chhattisgarh CM

The Hindi film "The Kashmir Files", which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990s, portrays half truth and glorifies violence, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday.

He watched the movie with his Cabinet colleagues and other MLAs at a multiplex in Raipur.

"The entire film is focused on only one family but in the end, the main hero emphasised that not only Hindus, the people of different religions including Buddhists, Muslims, Sikhs were also murdered. But this film has been made to send only one political message that only Kashmiri Pandits were displaced," he said.