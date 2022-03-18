'The Kashmir Files Shows Only Half-Truth, Has No Message': Chhattisgarh CM
The Hindi film "The Kashmir Files", which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990s, portrays half truth and glorifies violence, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday.
He watched the movie with his Cabinet colleagues and other MLAs at a multiplex in Raipur.
"The entire film is focused on only one family but in the end, the main hero emphasised that not only Hindus, the people of different religions including Buddhists, Muslims, Sikhs were also murdered. But this film has been made to send only one political message that only Kashmiri Pandits were displaced," he said.
"The film shows half truth. It does not suggest any solution and no attempt is made in this direction. It does not have any message and only shows violence which does not make any sense."Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
"An attempt was made to give a political message. It is shown in the film that the V P Singh government, which was then in power (at the Centre) with the BJP's support, did not try to stop the Kashmiri Pandits (exodus), rather asked them to leave," the senior Congress leader said.
"The Army was not sent there. When former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, the Army was sent there," he added.
In the Assembly earlier on Wednesday, the BJP had accused the Congress government in the state of not letting movie theatres run at full capacity. Baghel had refrained from commenting stating he shall speak after watching the film.
Baghel said the movie showed the failure of the BJP politicians at the time of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the early 1990s.
"Even today, the problem stands the same. Article 370 (that ensured special status to Jammu and Kashmir) has been revoked, but no step taken yet to rehabilitate them (Kashmiri Hindus)."Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister
He also critiqued the state's BJP MLAs for not joining them to watch the film and said they run away when anyone confronts them.
Meanwhile, the Vivek Agnihotri's film has broken all records at the box office and is set to cross Rs 100 crore within a week of release. On Day 7, it minted Rs 19 crore reportedly, taking the total box office collection to Rs 98.25 crore.
