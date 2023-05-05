After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Make Her Cannes 2023 Debut: Report

The reports of Anushka making her debut at Cannes came to light after Emmanuel Lenain, the French Ambassador to India, shared a picture from his meeting with the Pari actor and Virat Kohli on Twitter.

He captioned his post, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival."

Here's a look at the tweet: