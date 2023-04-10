Here’s Why We Think Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Can Be the Biggest Trendsetter of 2023

The past week has been all about Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The upcoming satirical comedy, starring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken), is an ode to the iconic Mattel doll and is scheduled to hit theatres on 21 July.

Ever since the release of its second teaser trailer on 5 April, Barbie has officially annihilated the internet with its star-studded cast and its vibrant shades of pink. From the film's infectious Barbie-core fashion to its marketing campaigns, everyone is talking about Barbie!

Here's why we think Gerwig's film is going to be one of the biggest trendsetters of 2023: