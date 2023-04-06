Did You Spot These Wizard of Oz Easter Eggs in Greta Gerwig's Barbie Trailer?

The trailer of Warner Bros' Barbie dropped on 4 April, and there's been a lot of chatter since. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling among others and is all set to hit theatres on 21 July.

One of the things we are very curious about is how the trailer contains a number of Easter Eggs when it comes to the Wizard of Oz film. Let's take a look at some of the references to the classic film that are sprinkled throughout the 2 minute video.