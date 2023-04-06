Did You Spot These Wizard of Oz Easter Eggs in Greta Gerwig's Barbie Trailer?
Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in lead roles.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The trailer of Warner Bros' Barbie dropped on 4 April, and there's been a lot of chatter since. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling among others and is all set to hit theatres on 21 July.
One of the things we are very curious about is how the trailer contains a number of Easter Eggs when it comes to the Wizard of Oz film. Let's take a look at some of the references to the classic film that are sprinkled throughout the 2 minute video.
The Pink Gingham Dress
The pink gingham dress Barbie (Margot Robbie) is seen wearing in the trailer has a striking resemblance to the blue frock Dorothy wears in the 1939 classic.
'Wizard of Oz' Posters Outside a Theatre
In one of the scenes from the trailer, Barbie can be seen driving past a movie theatre. If you look closely, you will see that every poster outside the hall is a character from Wizard of Oz. Plus, the Wizard of Oz is listed on the marquee. Doesn't that give a hint about the film's plot?
Real World a Nod to Yellow Brick Road?
Another scene has Barbie driving down from Barbie Land to Read World. This could be a reference to the Yellow Brick Road that Dorothy follows to Emerald City.
Robbie's Pink Heels Similar to Dorothy's Ruby Shoes?
The furry pink heels Barbie steps out of at the beginning of the trailer might be a nod to Dorothy's ruby shoes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema
Topics: Barbie Ryan Gosling Greta Gerwig
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.