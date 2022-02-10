'Death on the Nile' Review: This Exquisitely Made Whodunit Is an Entertainer

As the first few minutes of Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile flit across on the big screen you'll probably want to double check if you've entered the right hall. Seeing the black and white visuals of World War I is unsettling in a good way, you are hooked and the narrative from then on doesn't let go.

Comparisons with Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express are inevitable as the filmmaker and actor steps once again into detective Hercule Poirot's immaculately polished shoes to adapt yet another of Agatha Christie's whodunits. Unlike the first outing, where most of the film was confined to the interiors of the Orient Express, here we are treated to the lavish outdoor shots of the pyramids of Giza, the towering Ramses statues of Abu Simbel, the expanse of Nile with the luxurious two-tiered SS Karnak floating across it and the palatial interiors of the Old Cataract Hotel on the banks of the Nile. Although the shots are CGI-enabled, it definitely makes the 2-hour-long film a big screen delight.