Barbie Trailer: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Are Hilarious In This Quirky Comedy

'Barbie' will open in theaters on 21 July.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read

The trailer for Greta Gerwig's film Barbie dropped on 4 April. The satirical comedy stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the lead and is all set to release on 21 July. 

In the trailer, we can see Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Gosling) attempting to be in a relationship. All the other characters are also called Barbie and Ken. Everything seems to be all hunky-dory in the dreamhouse till things take a different turn - Barbie and Ken find themselves facing different challenges in the "real world". Not much has been revealed in the trailer and only time will tell what happens next.

The film also stars Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Ariana Greenblatt, and Alexandra Shipp. The film is written by Gerwig and her husband-filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

Topics:  Barbie   Ryan Gosling   Margot Robbie 

More News
