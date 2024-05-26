Cannes 2024 Winners List: 'Anora', 'All We Imagine as Light' Win Big

At the 77th Cannes film festival, Sean Baker’s Anora won the festival’s highest honour, the Palme d’Or. It was in competition with films like Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness. Also in Competition were Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light and Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of The Sacred Fig which won the Grand Prix and a special award (the Prix Special) respectively.

Anasuya Sengupta bagged the Best Actress award in the Un Certain Regard category for her role in Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov’s The Shameless. She is the first Indian artiste to win the honour. Kapadia, additionally, is the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix.

During his speech, Anora’s director Sean Baker dedicated the award to “all sex workers past, present and future”. Anora tells the story of a sex worker from Brooklyn who marries the son of an oligarch. This year’s Best Actress award went to Audiard’s Emilia Perez and four of the film’s stars shared the honour.

Here’s the complete list of winners at the Cannes 2024: