World Cup Final: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Attend India vs Australia Match

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for the World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November. All preparations have been made for the mega match between India and Australia.

Earlier today, several Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, were spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for the match. Deepika was also accompanied by her father, Prakash Padukone. Cricketer KL Rahul's wife, actor Athiya Shetty, was also spotted at the Ahmedabad airport.

