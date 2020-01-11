Tahir Raj Bhasin All Set to Strike as Sunil Gavaskar in ‘83’

Chhichhore actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in upcoming film ‘83. The official Instagram account of the film introduced his first look on Saturday. In the poster he can be seen striking with a bat. He is wearing a cricket uniform.

The caption reads, “ur favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India’s first ever World Cup trophy! Presenting to you Kapil Dev’s first devil”