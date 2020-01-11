Tahir Raj Bhasin All Set to Strike as Sunil Gavaskar in ‘83’
Chhichhore actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in upcoming film ‘83. The official Instagram account of the film introduced his first look on Saturday. In the poster he can be seen striking with a bat. He is wearing a cricket uniform.
The caption reads, “ur favorite Sunny, the Little Master wielding his legendary bat and making his way to win India’s first ever World Cup trophy! Presenting to you Kapil Dev’s first devil”
The actor also shared the first look on his personal Instagram account. The caption reads, “Inki batting ne dushman ke chakke chuda diye! Essaying the Little Master's role has been such a humbling experience. Presenting the man, the legend, #SunilGavaskar! #ThisIs83”
‘83 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Kapil Dev alongside an ensemble cast playing the real-life Indian team which won the Cricket World Cup of 1983. Deepika Padukone is also part of the cast as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.
In November 2019, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share a new photo from his upcoming film ’83. It shows him nailing Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot. Donning a surly hairdo with a mustache and team India’s white World Cup uniform, the picture shows director Kabir Khan’s eye for detail.
Ranveer and the rest of the cast went through a gruelling training process in preparation for their roles. They have even trained under former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath Bhardwaj and taken tips on the field from Kapil himself.
‘83 also stars Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar. The film releases on 10 April 2020.
