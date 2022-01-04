'Ranjish Hi Sahi' Trailer Hints at Mahesh Bhatt & Parveen Babi's Relationship
Ranjish Hi Sahi is created by Mahesh Bhatt & premieres on Voot Select on 13 January.
The trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's new show, Ranjish Hi Sahi, has dropped on Tuesday, 4 January. It is being said that the series delves into the filmmaker and late actor Parveen Babi's relationship that reportedly blossomed during the shooting of Amar Akbar Anthony. There is, however, no official confirmation about this.
The web series features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri in lead roles.
The trailer opens with a 'Lifetime Achievement Award' being announced for the protagonist Shankar, played by Tahir. We soon see the director getting into an extra-marital relationship with the superstar.
Directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, Ranjish Hi Sahi will premiere on Voot Select on 13 January.
Talking about the show, Pushpdeep said in a statement, “An attempt to bring out complex human emotions, based in the Golden Era of the film industry: the glorious 70’s.”
Tahir added, “What drew me to the part was the challenge of a romantic drama where the protagonist is torn between the love of the two women in his life. Shankar blurs the lines between a vulnerable romantic and an authoritative rebel. Playing him was a complex emotional roller coaster but most of all it was a whole lot of fun.”
