'Ranjish Hi Sahi' Trailer Hints at Mahesh Bhatt & Parveen Babi's Relationship

The trailer opens with a 'Lifetime Achievement Award' being announced for the protagonist Shankar, played by Tahir. We soon see the director getting into an extra-marital relationship with the superstar.

Directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, Ranjish Hi Sahi will premiere on Voot Select on 13 January.

Talking about the show, Pushpdeep said in a statement, “An attempt to bring out complex human emotions, based in the Golden Era of the film industry: the glorious 70’s.”

Tahir added, “What drew me to the part was the challenge of a romantic drama where the protagonist is torn between the love of the two women in his life. Shankar blurs the lines between a vulnerable romantic and an authoritative rebel. Playing him was a complex emotional roller coaster but most of all it was a whole lot of fun.”