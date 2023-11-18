Watch: Salman Khan Kissing Emraan Hashmi At 'Tiger 3' Event Goes Viral

During the event, Salman is asked about the secret behind his character Tiger and Zoya's (Katrina Kaif) magic on screen. Salman replies, "Katrina hai toh thoda romance toh banta hi hai (When there's Katrina in the film, there's bound to be romance). Aur agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka na hota, toh mein aapko guarantee se bolta hu yeh toh ho hi jata (If Emraan wouldn't have played Aatish, I can guarantee you this is how it would have panned out)." He then proceeds to kiss Emraan while Katrina bursts out laughing.

Salman and Katrina-starrer Tiger 3 has entered the Rs 200 crore club at the domestic box office.