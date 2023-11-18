ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Watch: Salman Khan Kissing Emraan Hashmi At 'Tiger 3' Event Goes Viral

Salman Khan didn't miss a chance to pull Emraan and Katrina's legs at the event.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Watch: Salman Khan Kissing Emraan Hashmi At 'Tiger 3' Event Goes Viral
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi met the press and fans following the success of Tiger 3. Salman didn't miss a chance to pull Emraan and Katrina's legs at the event. Among all of Salman's antics, him kissing Emraan on stage has gone viral.

Also Read

'You Made Me More Proud': Katrina Kaif On Sham Kaushal's Reaction To 'Tiger 3'

'You Made Me More Proud': Katrina Kaif On Sham Kaushal's Reaction To 'Tiger 3'
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

During the event, Salman is asked about the secret behind his character Tiger and Zoya's (Katrina Kaif) magic on screen. Salman replies, "Katrina hai toh thoda romance toh banta hi hai (When there's Katrina in the film, there's bound to be romance). Aur agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka na hota, toh mein aapko guarantee se bolta hu yeh toh ho hi jata (If Emraan wouldn't have played Aatish, I can guarantee you this is how it would have panned out)." He then proceeds to kiss Emraan while Katrina bursts out laughing.

Salman and Katrina-starrer Tiger 3 has entered the Rs 200 crore club at the domestic box office.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Tiger 3   Salman Khan   Katrina Kaif 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×