'Tiger 3' Box Office Day 6: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Enters ₹300 Cr Club

As per reports, Tiger 3 has earned Rs 188.25 crore nett in India since its release on 12 November. The film opened to a collection of Rs 44.50 crore in India.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is also a part of YRF's Spy Universe, like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.

The film also has a cameo appearance by SRK and Hrithik.