'Tiger 3' Box Office Day 6: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Enters ₹300 Cr Club

'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

Director Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has entered the Rs 300 crore club at the global box office. According to the makers, Tiger 3 collected Rs 229 crore gross (Rs 188.25 crore nett) in India.

The action-entertainer minted Rs 71 crore gross ($8.50 million) globally, leaving its total worldwide collection at Rs Rs 300 crore gross ($36.15 million).

As per reports, Tiger 3 has earned Rs 188.25 crore nett in India since its release on 12 November. The film opened to a collection of Rs 44.50 crore in India.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is also a part of YRF's Spy Universe, like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.

The film also has a cameo appearance by SRK and Hrithik.

