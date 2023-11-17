'You Made Me More Proud': Katrina Kaif On Sham Kaushal's Reaction To 'Tiger 3'

Speaking about her father-in-law's reaction, who is also an action director, Katrina told India Today, "Shamji, my father-in-law, is an action director. He was the happiest person to see and hear the praise coming my way. He said, 'See, now you have made me even more proud. That was really special. I could see he was happy. He said, 'Everyone is saying you have done the action so well.' That was very lovely."

Taking about Vicky's reaction, she said, "And of course, Vicky loved the film. He said these exact words to me, 'I felt that a character was presented. It didn't matter whether it was Katrina or any other actor; a strong character was presented throughout. The graph of Zoya was consistent in the film. There was no jump in the arch."

Tiger 3 also starred Emraan Hashmi in a lead role. The film also had cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is also a part of YRF's Spy Universe, just like Pathaan and War.