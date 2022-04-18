‘Till Date There’s Been No Justice’: Vivek Agnihotri Announces ‘The Delhi Files'
Anupam Kher, who starred in Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files', wished the filmmaker luck for his new film.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced his next project, The Delhi Files, after the box office success of his film The Kashmir Files. The latter was based on the Kashmiri pandit exodus in the 1990s and starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.
Vivek tweeted, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles.”
The filmmaker said that The Delhi Files will also focus on Tamil Nadu. ANI quoted the filmmaker as saying, “Delhi files will tell you lots of truth about Tamil Nadu also. It's not about Delhi; it just showed how Delhi has been destroying 'Bharat' for so many years. Those who ruled Delhi destroyed everything, right from Mughal kings to the British to the modern times.”
Vivek also accused the Congress of ‘killing lots of innocent people and covering it up’, adding, “Till date, there has been no justice, what can be worse than that. But if history is taught to people, facts are told to people then people stand up and they seek justice.”
The filmmaker, who was accused by many of distorting the truth and propagating problematic politics in The Kashmir Files also said that history should be ‘evidence and fact-based’.
Anupam Kher wished Vivek luck for his next venture and tweeted, “Good luck dear @vivekagnihotri for #TheDelhiFiles!! I am sure as a filmmaker you will do great justice to another chapter of our past dealt wrongly. Looking forward to be part of it. #RightToLife.”
