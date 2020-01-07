Vishal Bhardwaj, Others Use Poetry & Music to Condemn JNU Violence

In the wake of Jawaharlal Nehru University students being attacked by an unidentified mob on 5 January, protests have broken out across the country to condemn the attack. Bollywood celebrities had also taken part in one of the protests that took place at Carter Road, Mumbai, on 6 January.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video on Twitter, showing filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj reciting a poetry to voice his dissent.