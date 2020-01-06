Time to Stop Pretending All Is Fine: Alia Condemns Attack on JNU

Condemning the attack on the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post a strong message. Asking people to ‘stop pretending that all is fine,’ Alia wrote:

“When students, teachers and peaceful civilians become victims of physical assault on an ongoing basis, it’s time to stop pretending that all is fine. We must look truth in the eye and acknowledge that we are a house at war with itself. We, the people of this country no matter how different our ideologies, must find a human solution to all of our complex problems, and reinforce the peaceful and inclusive ideals upon which this country was built.”