Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Invite Goes Viral; See Pic

Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, a photo of their invitation card has gone viral. The couple will get married at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Thursday.

The invite, shared by one of Katrina's fan accounts, is in a pastel pink shade with floral borders. Katrina and Vicky's names are printed in bold. The text reads, "Sham and Veena Kaushal request the pleasure of your company at the wedding ceremony of his beloved son Vicky with Katrina Kaif, daughter of Mohammed Kaif and Suzanne Turquotte."